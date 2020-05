(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :About 61 more new people Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan.

According to the media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the tally had reached to 3,468. He said 51,342 people had screened, 993 had recovered and 41 had killed so far in the wake of COVID-19.