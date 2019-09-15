66 dengue patients reported in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Atleast 66 cases of dengue patients have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) of which a huge number of 56 were from Muzaffarabad district, Health department said on Sunday.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, directed all the district health officers to launch a special campaign against the epidemic to overcome the situation.

Teams of health department have been spraying the areas to eliminate the larva of mosquito that carries the virus besides launching awareness campaign, the meeting was told.

The Chief Secretary directed the health department, administrative official to constitute committee at Tehsil level for launching awareness campaign at local level and effectively eliminating the larva of mosquito.

The meeting was attended by Secretary health, Director General health, commissioners, deputy commissioners, district health officers and other officials through video conference.