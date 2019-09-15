UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

66 Dengue Patients Reported In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

66 dengue patients reported in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Atleast 66 cases of dengue patients have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) of which a huge number of 56 were from Muzaffarabad district, Health department said on Sunday.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, directed all the district health officers to launch a special campaign against the epidemic to overcome the situation.

Teams of health department have been spraying the areas to eliminate the larva of mosquito that carries the virus besides launching awareness campaign, the meeting was told.

The Chief Secretary directed the health department, administrative official to constitute committee at Tehsil level for launching awareness campaign at local level and effectively eliminating the larva of mosquito.

The meeting was attended by Secretary health, Director General health, commissioners, deputy commissioners, district health officers and other officials through video conference.

Related Topics

Dengue Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From

Recent Stories

7th Sharjah International Film Festival for Childr ..

55 minutes ago

UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fi ..

55 minutes ago

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

1 hour ago

First sliding phase of &#039;The Link&#039; commen ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses expanding Emirati in ..

1 hour ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.