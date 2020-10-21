UrduPoint.com
660 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 19 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:00 PM

660 new Coronavirus cases reported; 19 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 9,378 as 660 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nineteen corona patients, 16 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 88 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 26,670 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,487 in Sindh, 9,386 in Punjab, 3,707 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,798 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,014 in Balochistan, 433 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 845 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 308,674 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 324,744 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,564, Balochistan 15,717, GB 4,091, ICT 18,309, KP 38,779, Punjab 101,936 and Sindh 142,348.

About 6,692 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,587 Sindh among three of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,319 in Punjab among 8 of them in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 1265 in KP, 199 in ICT four of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 84 in AJK one died in hospital and one died out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 4,148,739 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 833 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

