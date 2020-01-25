69 fruit parks to be set up in Faisalabad Development Authority City Housing Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the Clean & Green Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as many 69 fruit parks will be established at FDA City Housing Scheme on more than one thousand kanals of land while a target has been fixed to plant more than one lakh plants at the available sites of this housing scheme.

The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated here on Saturday at FDA City Housing Scheme arranged by Faisalabad Development Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Suhail Ch, Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja, parliamentarians Shakil Shahid, Fardous Rai and others, ADG FDA Aamir Aziz, Vice Chairman WASA Sh. Shahid Javed, members board of Governers FDA Javed Sharif, Eng. Yasir Noor, Nasir Gujjar and officers of FDA and WASA planted saplings of citrus fruit.

On this occasion more than one thousand plants of citrus fruit were planted at 25-kanal land of a park.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appreciated the unique idea of DG FDA regarding establishment of fruit parks at big housing colonies and said that this step would be helpful for transforming the environment into lush green besides would provide different kinds of fruit.

He lauded the efforts of FDA for arranging vast tree plantation which was remarkable step to achieving the targets of clean & green Pakistan program.

He said that clean & green program was aimed to protect and care for environment by engaging the community in leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

He said that the PM's clean & green Pakistan Index, rank 19 cities in Punjab and KPK on their cleanliness and green character and this ranking would invoke competition among cities for improving their infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

He emphasised on engaging the community specially students and NGOs with the tree plantation campaign and said effective awareness campaign be continued to sensitize the public for planting tree at their surroundings to fight against the pollution.

He informed that the district administration was following multi-dimensional measures to make the clean & green program index a success and said that urban forests were also being established at the different sites of the city areas to give the pleasant look of environment.

He revealed that more than 300 acre land had been identified for growing the urban forests besides planting maximum trees at the available sites in the district.

CPO Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry said that tree plantation was very much imperative to combat against the environmental hazards.

He said that the environmental pollution, unhygienic practices and inappropriate arrangements for disposal of water, lack of cleanliness and poor sanitation were the major problems which were affecting the health of the citizens and planting of trees indispensable compulsions to avoid environmental pollution. He lauded the initiatives of FDA for establishing fruit parks.

Parliamentarians Shakil Shahid, Fardou Rai and others also expressed their views on the occasion and said that clean & green Pakistan program was revolutionary step of Prime Minister Imran Khan which would help to give pleasant environment to the coming generation.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also launched an initiative named "Clean Green Programme" under the theme of "My City My Responsibility" for seeking participation of the citizens on voluntary basis for keeping the cities clean, improving civic amenities and creating in them the spirit and sense of owning their habituates and cities.

They eulogized the measures of FDA for arranging elaborated tree plantation campaign and said that development of fruit parks was remarkable plan.

DG FDA Sohail Khawaja briefed the participants about the tree plantation campaign and informed that more than one lac trees would be planted at FDA City and other housing schemes.

He informed that urban forests had also been established at 12 acre land at FDA City and more than 10 thousands indigenous plants had been planted at this site.

He thanked Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry parliamentarians, members of BoG and other participants in the tree plantation inauguration ceremony.