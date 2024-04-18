Open Menu

7 Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

7 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Seven people including three women were wounded in a road

accident near Jhall Chowk, in the limits of People's Colony police

station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday the accident took

place on Satiana Road where a rashly driven commuters van coming

from Sammundri to Faisalabad crashed into a road divider near Jhall

Chowk.

As a result, Nabeela Yasmeen (50), Ehsan Elahi (33), M. Sharef Khan (42),

Arsalan Sultan (22) residents of Chak No.469-GB Sammundri, Memona

Wasim (33), Bashiran Bibi (63) resident of Chak No.576-GB Nankana

Sahib and Gulzar Ahmed (60) resident of Chak No.257-RB Jehangir

suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital)

after providing them first aid.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad Police Road Van Women

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

3 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

44 minutes ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

2 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

5 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

14 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

14 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

14 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

14 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan