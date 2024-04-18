7 Injured In Road Accident
Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Seven people including three women were wounded in a road
accident near Jhall Chowk, in the limits of People's Colony police
station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday the accident took
place on Satiana Road where a rashly driven commuters van coming
from Sammundri to Faisalabad crashed into a road divider near Jhall
Chowk.
As a result, Nabeela Yasmeen (50), Ehsan Elahi (33), M. Sharef Khan (42),
Arsalan Sultan (22) residents of Chak No.469-GB Sammundri, Memona
Wasim (33), Bashiran Bibi (63) resident of Chak No.576-GB Nankana
Sahib and Gulzar Ahmed (60) resident of Chak No.257-RB Jehangir
suffered multiple injuries.
The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital)
after providing them first aid.
