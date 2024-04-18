7 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Seven people including three women were wounded in a road

accident near Jhall Chowk, in the limits of People's Colony police

station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday the accident took

place on Satiana Road where a rashly driven commuters van coming

from Sammundri to Faisalabad crashed into a road divider near Jhall

Chowk.

As a result, Nabeela Yasmeen (50), Ehsan Elahi (33), M. Sharef Khan (42),

Arsalan Sultan (22) residents of Chak No.469-GB Sammundri, Memona

Wasim (33), Bashiran Bibi (63) resident of Chak No.576-GB Nankana

Sahib and Gulzar Ahmed (60) resident of Chak No.257-RB Jehangir

suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital)

after providing them first aid.