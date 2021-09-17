7 POs held in multan

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted in serious crime offences during crackdown launched here Friday.

Police spokesman said, action was initiated in jurisdiction of different police stations including Police Station Qureshi, Shah Jamal and Daera Din Panah.

Arrested accused were identified as Muhammed Zafar, Muhammed Ashraf, Abdustar, Abdul Razzaq, Ejaz Hussain, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Rafiq.

Police have recovered pistol with five bullets from Muhammed Zafar, 550 gm churs from Muhammed Ashraf, 25 liter local made wine with manufacturing material from Abdustar, 20 litre wine from Abdur Razaq, 380 gm churs from Ejaz Hussain, 1100 gm churs from Umar Farooq and 30 bore pistol from accused Muhammed Rafiq.

According to official spokesman, all of the accused were nabbed on the basis of anonymous tip off. Further investigation was underway.

