70 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 99,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

