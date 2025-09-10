Open Menu

70,000 People Shifted To Safe Locations: Nasir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that the Sindh Government is continuously monitoring the flood situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people.

He informed that so far, nearly 70,000 people have been shifted to relief camps and safe locations.

According to Nasir Shah, the current inflow at Guddu Barrage is around 500,000 cusecs, which does not indicate any major threat and is being managed effectively.

He said that experts have forecasted that the water flow could rise to 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs, for which the Sindh Government has already made full preparations.

Nasir Shah said that if, God forbid, the water level reaches 1 million cusecs, stricter and emergency measures will be implemented to protect people’s lives and property. He further said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh, all district administrations are on high alert and facilities are being provided to the affected people in the relief camps.

