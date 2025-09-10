CM Congratulates Rescue Teams For Swiftly Draining Water From Gujrat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated rescue teams and relevant institutions for draining water from Gujrat in record time, terming their performance a new example of public service.
The chief minister said officers and staff from all institutions worked day and night to restore normalcy in Gujrat. “Alhamdulillah, the institutions have set a new precedent by working round-the-clock during the past four days. They are our heroes,” she remarked, expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty that life has returned to normal in the district. She pledged that the same spirit would guide relief and rescue efforts in other parts of Punjab.
Following her visit to Gujrat on September 5, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had deployed WASA machinery and additional staff from five other cities to accelerate the drainage process.
She said that while Punjab is facing the worst flood in its history, with the blessing of Allah Almighty the challenge will be overcome. She assured that there would be no compromise on the protection of lives, property, food, healthcare, and housing of flood-affected citizens.
The CM emphasized that rehabilitation would proceed swiftly after rescue operations, with special measures to compensate for crop and property losses. She also announced that a new planning process would be initiated across Punjab to address the long-term challenges posed by floods.
