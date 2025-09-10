Minister Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Minority Students
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, during his visit to Gujranwala Division on Wednesday, distributed education scholarships worth over Rs 10 million among 147 deserving minority students at matriculation, intermediate, graduation, master’s, and professional levels.
Talking at the ceremony, the minister congratulated the students, parents, and teachers, saying that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the minority community. He stressed that education is the most effective tool to eradicate poverty and assured that every possible educational facility is being provided so that minority youth may realize their aspirations.
Ramesh Singh Arora noted that welfare initiatives worth billions of rupees by the Punjab Government are clear evidence that minorities are regarded as the “crown of the nation” and that their prosperity remains a top priority.
He further announced that the number of Minority Cards for religious minorities has been increased from 50,000 to 75,000, terming the measure a valuable support for families living below the poverty line.
The minister also appreciated the cooperation of district administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, AC City Iqra Ameen, and others, for ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative. He added that the government and administration are actively working for the rehabilitation of flood-affected citizens, while appealing to well-off individuals to step forward and support distressed families in this difficult time.
On the occasion, MPA Emmanuel Athar Javed, MPA Saima Zahid, Section Officer Minorities Urooj Ali, and social activist Dr. Majeed Abel were also present.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee visits PR Academy, reviews capacity-building efforts7 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minority students7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates rescue teams for swiftly draining water from Gujrat7 minutes ago
-
American woman approaches IHC for custody of kids7 minutes ago
-
70,000 People shifted to safe locations: Nasir Shah7 minutes ago
-
District East Police join rescue efforts amid heavy rains in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against AC city7 minutes ago
-
DHO Haripur leads dengue awareness drive in Kangra Colony hotspot7 minutes ago
-
Punjab acquires first airlift drone for rescue, relief efforts7 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses accused bail in case of threatening tiktoker girl7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago
-
Floodwater enters more areas in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago