Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minority students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, during his visit to Gujranwala Division on Wednesday, distributed education scholarships worth over Rs 10 million among 147 deserving minority students at matriculation, intermediate, graduation, master’s, and professional levels.

Talking at the ceremony, the minister congratulated the students, parents, and teachers, saying that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the minority community. He stressed that education is the most effective tool to eradicate poverty and assured that every possible educational facility is being provided so that minority youth may realize their aspirations.

Ramesh Singh Arora noted that welfare initiatives worth billions of rupees by the Punjab Government are clear evidence that minorities are regarded as the “crown of the nation” and that their prosperity remains a top priority.

He further announced that the number of Minority Cards for religious minorities has been increased from 50,000 to 75,000, terming the measure a valuable support for families living below the poverty line.

The minister also appreciated the cooperation of district administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, AC City Iqra Ameen, and others, for ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative. He added that the government and administration are actively working for the rehabilitation of flood-affected citizens, while appealing to well-off individuals to step forward and support distressed families in this difficult time.

On the occasion, MPA Emmanuel Athar Javed, MPA Saima Zahid, Section Officer Minorities Urooj Ali, and social activist Dr. Majeed Abel were also present.