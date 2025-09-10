American Woman Approaches IHC For Custody Of Kids
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday the Director General (DG) National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in person along with a detailed report in the petition filed by an American origin Pakistani woman for the extradition of her teenage children.
Justice Muhammad Asif's court issued a written order for the hearing on the petition of Ghulam Ghausia Akhunzada.
According to the petitioner, she got married to Taxila’s resident Muhammad Owais Tariq in January 2014. Due to the marriage, her husband Muhammad Owais Tariq came to the US and also paid for her expenses. She stated that she have two sons with Muhammad Owais Tariq, 8-year-old Arham and 5-year-old Haider.
The petitioner said that my husband took the children's passports by promising to offer Umrah but came to Pakistan.
My husband also brought the children to Pakistan without my permission, she said.
She said that the local court in the US has also given a decision in my favor. She stated that her husband is also missing from the address given in Attock, adding that her husband has different addresses in Pakistan. I searched and could not find him.
She prayed the court that her husband be searched and ordered to hand over the children to her.
The court directed the NCCI to search for Muhammad Owais Tariq and said that the NCCI DG should appear in court with a complete report at the next hearing. The next hearing of the case will be held on September 11.
