Senate Standing Committee visits PR Academy, reviews capacity-building efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, led by its Chairman Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, held a meeting at Pakistan Railway academy Walton, here on Wednesday.

Committee members, Senators Dost Muhammad Jeesar, Asad Qasim, and Nasir Mahmood, attended the meeting.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Uwaisi, Committee Secretary Jamil Ahmed Khan Khoso, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Aamir Ali Baloch, Inspector General Railway Police Rai Tahir, Secretary Railway board Rahat Mirza, Director General Railway Academy Walton Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, and senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and Railway Police were also present.

The committee was briefed on the performance, mandate, and capacity of Pakistan Railway Academy Walton. Officials informed that in line with its vision, the Academy provides training to young officers and staff from various departments of Pakistan Railways according to modern requirements. The Academy’s historical background, organizational structure, infrastructure, model room, computer-based interlocking room, specialized training programs, and refresher courses were highlighted.

It was noted that during the past ten years, thousands of officers and employees have received various types of training from the Academy. The committee was also apprised of the transparent faculty selection process, inclusion of visiting faculty, boot camp programs, curriculum revision, on-the-job training, soft skills initiatives, and cross-learning programs. The committee praised the Academy’s performance and reaffirmed its commitment to support all efforts aimed at enhancing the capacity of railway employees.

Inspector General Railway Police Rai Tahir briefed the committee on the performance of the Railway Police Academy and the overall force. He informed that Help and Complaint Centers are operational at major railway stations round-the-clock to assist passengers and address grievances. Special facilities, including wheelchair services, are being provided for elderly and differently-abled passengers. Modern security arrangements, including installation of CCTV cameras at stations, have been introduced. He added that regular training programs and courses are being organized to improve the professional capacity of police personnel.

The committee was also informed about measures taken against theft of passengers’ belongings and railway assets, investigation mechanisms, and legal actions. Members discussed the pay disparity between railway employees and railway police, and agreed to recommend bringing their salaries in line with other departments to boost morale and performance.

Later, committee members visited the Pakistan Railway Police Academy where they were given a detailed briefing on training activities, facilities, and modern systems. They appreciated the performance of the Railway Police and stressed the need to further strengthen its role for passenger safety and protection of railway assets.

The committee reiterated its resolve to extend full cooperation for modernizing Pakistan Railways and Railway Police to make the institution more efficient and profitable.