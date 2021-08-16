UrduPoint.com

71 Persons Fined, Restaurants Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

District administration Peshawar Monday in crackdown against the violators of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) fined 71 people over not using safety masks in BRT stations and buses while some restaurants were also sealed over dine in violation

The officers of the district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in various localities, BRT Stations and Commuters' bus stations in areas within their respective jurisdictions and collectively fined 71 persons over violation of Corona SOPs and not wearing safety masks.

Similarly, the officers of district administration also checked various restaurants on Ring Road and arrested the managers of Charsi Tikkah, KDF Restaurant, Makkah Restaurant, Madina Restaurant and Hakeem Khan Restaurant.

Furthermore, checking was also carried out on G.

T. Road, City Circular Road and other localities and 25 shops were sealed and shopkeepers were arrested over violation of Corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that a crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs is continued on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

He said that the administration was receiving complaints regarding the violation of Corona SOPs in BRT Stations. He said that commuters were used to wear face masks while boarding buses and their later removal prompted action against them.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people to follow officially announced SOPs and ensure the use of safety masks, particularly in BRT stations, bus stations and other crowded places to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

