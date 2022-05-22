UrduPoint.com

7170 Challan Issued Against Vehicles Parked Wrongly, Says CTP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

7170 challan issued against vehicles parked wrongly, says CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 7170 challans tickets during this month for wrong parking of vehicles creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the Squads were deployed at Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar Cantt, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial places.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city, the squads have been formed along with the main highways and all major commercial centers of the city.

"The flow is to be maintained without any hindrance." He urged the citizens to show responsibility and park their vehicles at the appropriate place and to cooperate with the traffic staff on duty.

He further said the education wing of the traffic police was also providing awareness on traffic rules.

On the other hand, Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said that encroachment was a major cause of traffic blockage. He said that in order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, the operation against wheelbarrows, illegal encroachments must be intensified to facilitate the motorists.

