753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that a target of cotton cultivation at 753,000 acres has been set for the region and all concerned departments have been directed to work as a team for the facilitation of farmers.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee on Thursday, the commissioner said that cotton crop played a vital role in the country’s economy and that a reasonable income can be obtained through textile products. He said that the cotton cultivation target would be achieved at any cost adding that all departments have been directed to launch a joint venture for the facilitation of farmers to achieve the target.

He maintained that a crackdown has already been launched against adulterated and fake pesticides and fertilizers during which an ample quality of sub-standard pesticides and fertilizers has been seized and the dealers have also been arrested.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Mehr Abid Hussian briefed the meeting that 579 samples of fertilizers have been collected in last two days out of which 42 have been proved sub-standard. Taking action on it, 60 cases have been registered and 59 dealers arrested while fertilizers of worth over Rs 60 million have been confiscated.

During the crackdown, 352 samples of pesticides sent to laboratory from where five failed to meet the standard criteria. Upon which, 14 pesticide dealers were booked while three of them were arrested and pesticides of worth over Rs 2.7 million were seized, he maintained.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation, Shaukat Hayyat Virk told the meeting that water discharge continued in all canals of Layyah while it would be released in canals of other districts from May,01 after completion of the ongoing de-siltation process.

APP/hus/thh