Open Menu

753,000 Acre Cotton Cultivation Target Set For DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that a target of cotton cultivation at 753,000 acres has been set for the region and all concerned departments have been directed to work as a team for the facilitation of farmers.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee on Thursday, the commissioner said that cotton crop played a vital role in the country’s economy and that a reasonable income can be obtained through textile products. He said that the cotton cultivation target would be achieved at any cost adding that all departments have been directed to launch a joint venture for the facilitation of farmers to achieve the target.

He maintained that a crackdown has already been launched against adulterated and fake pesticides and fertilizers during which an ample quality of sub-standard pesticides and fertilizers has been seized and the dealers have also been arrested.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Mehr Abid Hussian briefed the meeting that 579 samples of fertilizers have been collected in last two days out of which 42 have been proved sub-standard. Taking action on it, 60 cases have been registered and 59 dealers arrested while fertilizers of worth over Rs 60 million have been confiscated.

During the crackdown, 352 samples of pesticides sent to laboratory from where five failed to meet the standard criteria. Upon which, 14 pesticide dealers were booked while three of them were arrested and pesticides of worth over Rs 2.7 million were seized, he maintained.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation, Shaukat Hayyat Virk told the meeting that water discharge continued in all canals of Layyah while it would be released in canals of other districts from May,01 after completion of the ongoing de-siltation process.

APP/hus/thh

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Nasir May Textile Cotton All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

2 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

9 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

18 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

18 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan