75th Independence Day celebrated throughout KP with fervour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :People throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day with national enthusiasm and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to uphold the freedom and pride of Pakistan.

The day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The troops presented a 21-gun salute after Fajr prayers to mark the day in the provincial capital.

In a statement, Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa greeted the nation on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. He hoisted a national flag in Hockey Ground Abbottabad accompanied by the provincial minister for Labour Shaukat Yusufzai.

The governor also distributed awards and prizes among the winners of the games held under Regional sports Office, Abbottabad and cut the Independence cake.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali unfurled the flag at the Independence Day celebration and said that "freedom is a great blessing while slavery is greatest curse. It is the day of renewal of pledge for the development and prosperity of Pakistan." A large number of people and elected representatives of local government, officials of the capital metropolitan government, faculty and students of municipal colleges for boys and girls were present on occasion while a delegation arrived from Palestine also attended the ceremony.

"We are celebrating the 75th Independence Day with happiness because the Muslims of subcontinent rendered their lives to achieve the goal of freedom," the Mayor said.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz organized a plantation drive where a large number of students planted saplings in Malik Saad Police Lines, Peshawar to make Pakistan clean and green.

SSP Operation also felicitated the nation. He said all the policemen would not hesitate to sacrifice for the life and property of the people.

In Dir Lower district, a grand ceremony was held in connection with the 75th Independence Day at Abdul Wali Khan University, Balambat and attended by the heads of all the line departments.

Speakers highlighted the importance of independence and said that our elders have made great sacrifices to get freedom from the Britishers. They also paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

Similarly, the 75th Independence Day was also celebrated in Swabi district with fervour. In this connection, Swabi police organized a flag march from police lines to Swabi Aman Chowk. Flag hoisting ceremony and parade were also organized at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor.

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology also celebrated the 75th Independence Day with national fervour and zest. Speaking on this occasion, the speakers paid homage to the founders and said that "today we are free because our leaders and workers sacrificed their lives for the establishment of Pakistan." The district administration of Torghar also organized flag march that was attended by large numbers of people from all walks of life. A national poetry congregation was also organized in Jadba area where the poets presented national poems and independence-related poetry.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai merged district organized a firework ceremony in all the sub-divisional headquarters including Kalaya and Baber Mela. The events were participated by large number of locals and representatives of the line departments with national enthusiasm. They chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and held placards inscribed with national poetry.

Meanwhile, several ceremonies in connection with the 75th Independence Day were held in district Chitral. The government departments including Police, FC, education, Sports and various public and private organizations, and schools arranged seminars, conferences, exhibitions and variety of tableaus to celebrate the day with national spirit.

The district administration Nowshera also held ceremonies in connection with Independence Day. Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at Daraan Office, the Assistant Commissioner Farwa Batool eulogized the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement leaders, workers and forefathers, saying that "the blood of our ancestors was included in the foundations of Pakistan."District Police Officer, Khyber merged district, Imran Khan also cut the Independence cake and hoisted a flag in Police Lines Shah Kas. The ceremony was attended by members of provincial assembly, heirs of martyred policemen and elders of the area.