75th Independence Day celebrates in Larkana region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the Country, the 75th Independence day was celebrated on Sunday, throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Kandhkot Districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm, national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom.

All the Talukas and sub-divisional headquarters of the five districts including district headquarter city Larkana was decorated with Pakistan printed flag and other multi-coloured buntings with a number of national slogans inscribed on them.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of the worships in the Larkana, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore and Kandhkot districts for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being pf people and prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, national flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts of the Division.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the district headquarters and the hoisting of the national flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Administrators of Municipal Committees.

In Larkana, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Office Larkana, hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life including students, young boys and girls, citizens,district officers participated and expressed their love for the Nation's Independence.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanawar Ali Leghari, Additional Commissioner-I, Additional Commissioner-II jointly performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

The students of various local schools of Larkana city presented colourful programme including Tableaus and folk dances on folk and national songs.

Besides, the various primary and secondary schools also held various programmes separately.

Qirat, Naat, National Songs, Quiz and Speech Competitions were Held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana and Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, which was participated by the large number of students, parents and citizens.

Meanwhile, the second function was organized by District Administration Larkana at Jinnah Bagh Larkana, where Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, ASP City Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Larkana Imdad Ali Shah, Director Primary education Larkana Gulsher Soomro and others, performed the national flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the national anthem in a chorus.

On the occasion, national songs, folk songs and tableaus presented by the students of various Schools.Besides, Commissioner Larkana Division, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana and other officers planted saplings of Neem tree in the stadium.

They appealed the people of the district to plant more and more trees in their areas during the current season.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shahbaz Rangers Headquarters, Larkana. The Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers hoisted the national flag.

Larkana Press Club also held Independence Day function in the Premises. A cake was also cut on the occasion. Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, President LPC Zafar Abro, General Secretary Ashique Pathan and others were present on the occasion.

Sweets and gifts were distributed among the inmates of District Jail Larkana.Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Medical Superintendent CMC Hospitals Larkana and other officials visited various hospitals of the city, and enquired about health of the patients and distributed fruit and Gifts among them.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana also visited the Durul-amman Larkana and distributed gifts among the inmates, adding that food and fruit were also distributed among the patients, orphans, prisoners in Central Jail and special women jail Larkana.

Sweets and fruits were also distributed in hospitals and jails by the Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana.

Various games and sports were played at different venues of Larkana district in connection of Independence Day Celebrations.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and Sachal FM 101 broadcast special programmes, to mark the Independence Day with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.