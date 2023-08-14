76th Independence Day dawn with 21-gun salute, special prayers in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day dawned with 21-gun salute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including� Peshawar here on Monday.

The 21-gun salute was held at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar. Later, flag hoisting ceremonies was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar attended by former ministers, politicians and people of all walks of life. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali hoisted the national flag. National anthem was played and police presented salute.

The celebrations functions in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas amid slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

A declamation contest was held here at private school on topic of role of Quaid e Azam in Pakistan Movement. The speakers threw light on sacrifices offered by our forefathers during creation of motherland.

Anaya Bibi, a 3rd grade student said Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special love with people of KP and its students for their excellent role during Pakistan Movement.

Quaid e Azam had visited Islamia College Peshawar on three occasions to acknowledge the momentous services of its students during Pakistan Movement.

"Quaid e Azam had no weapon or police but was endowed with the power of advocacy, education and solid arguments skills that immensely helped him to achieve Pakistan." She said Pakistan was created after numerous sacrifices and the best way to make it economically strong by strictly adhering to gold principles of Quaid e Azam like unity, faith and discipline.� Laiba Farooq, a 5th grade student said the nations celebrate their independence day with great pump and show to aware their young generation about importance of freedom. The best tributes to heroes and martyrs of Pakistan Movement was to work hard in our selected professions to make the country's economically strong and invincible." She said Quaid e Azam was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years after adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940.