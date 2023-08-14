Open Menu

76th Independence Day Dawn With 21-gun Salute, Special Prayers In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

76th Independence Day dawn with 21-gun salute, special prayers in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day dawned with 21-gun salute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including� Peshawar here on Monday.

The 21-gun salute was held at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar. Later, flag hoisting ceremonies was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar attended by former ministers, politicians and people of all walks of life. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali hoisted the national flag. National anthem was played and police presented salute.

The celebrations functions in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas amid slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

A declamation contest was held here at private school on topic of role of Quaid e Azam in Pakistan Movement. The speakers threw light on sacrifices offered by our forefathers during creation of motherland.

Anaya Bibi, a 3rd grade student said Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special love with people of KP and its students for their excellent role during Pakistan Movement.

Quaid e Azam had visited Islamia College Peshawar on three occasions to acknowledge the momentous services of its students during Pakistan Movement.

"Quaid e Azam had no weapon or police but was endowed with the power of advocacy, education and solid arguments skills that immensely helped him to achieve Pakistan." She said Pakistan was created after numerous sacrifices and the best way to make it economically strong by strictly adhering to gold principles of Quaid e Azam like unity, faith and discipline.� Laiba Farooq, a 5th grade student said the nations celebrate their independence day with great pump and show to aware their young generation about importance of freedom. The best tributes to heroes and martyrs of Pakistan Movement was to work hard in our selected professions to make the country's economically strong and invincible." She said Quaid e Azam was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years after adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Democracy Student Young Karnal Progress Independence Ghulam Ali March August Gold All Best Unity Foods Limited Weapon Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

15 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

16 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

16 hours ago
USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

17 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

17 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

18 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

18 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

19 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan