76th Independence Day to be celebrated with national zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements related to Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

On this occasion, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfikar Maan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that Pakistan's 76th Independence Day should be celebrated with national enthusiasm and all departments must play their roles in celebrating this event in a befitting manner.

It was informed in the meeting that the flag hoisting ceremony will be held on the morning of August 14 at the Deputy Commissioner's Office. Sweets will be distributed at the hospitals.

Government and private buildings will be lit up and decorated with flags and buntings.

Photographs exhibition will be held in collaboration with Bahawalpur Arts Council and Bahawalpur Museum. Various sports competitions will be held. National songs, essay writing, and speech competitions will be organized.

Pakistan Independence Day celebrations will also be organized in all tehsils of the district.