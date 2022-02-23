UrduPoint.com

7kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:42 PM

7kg hashish recovered

A Joint operation of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi on Wednesday was conducted near Sohawa bus stop in Jhelum where 7kg hashish was recovered from a Suzuki Bolan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Joint operation of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi on Wednesday was conducted near Sohawa bus stop in Jhelum where 7kg hashish was recovered from a Suzuki Bolan.

According to details, the 4kg of drugs was recovered from the personal possession of the arrested accused, while 3kg from the hidden compartments of the vehicle.

Three persons were arrested in the operation including Rawalpindi residents Saqib Ali and Behzad Haider and Lahore resident Nasreen Bibi.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.

