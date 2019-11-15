8 Injured In Car Accident In Kalat
At least eight persons were injured in a collision between two cars near Garani, an area of Kalat district, Balochistan province, Rescue sources reported on Friday night
According to details, two cars collided with each other on Garani road resulted injuring of some eight persons on the spot.
The women and children who got injured in the car accident have been shifted to district hospital and Aga Khan hospital for medical treatment.
Further investigations were underway.