UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Injured In Car Accident In Kalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

8 injured in car accident in Kalat

At least eight persons were injured in a collision between two cars near Garani, an area of Kalat district, Balochistan province, Rescue sources reported on Friday night

KALAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a collision between two cars near Garani, an area of Kalat district, Balochistan province, Rescue sources reported on Friday night.

According to details, two cars collided with each other on Garani road resulted injuring of some eight persons on the spot.

The women and children who got injured in the car accident have been shifted to district hospital and Aga Khan hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Road Car Kalat Women

Recent Stories

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 ..

40 seconds ago

Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after bea ..

43 seconds ago

Four People Killed in Clashes With Police Amid Pro ..

44 seconds ago

Two German students arrested for "unlawful assembl ..

46 seconds ago

Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey

49 seconds ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.