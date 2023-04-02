8 killed, 1,056 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,056 others injured in 1,000 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 545 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 511 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 498 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 228 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala with 50 accidents and 50 victims.

As many as 847 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 80 cars, 22 vans, 10 buses, 19 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.