8 vehicles challaned for overcharging passengers

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials along with Traffic police imposed fine on eight vehicles in a joint operation against transporters for overcharging the passengers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials along with Traffic police imposed fine on eight vehicles in a joint operation against transporters for overcharging the passengers.

The action was taken following public complaints about violation of officially notified fare list by the transporters despite substantial decrease in petroleum products.

The Tank Tehsildar along with RTA Assistant Secretary and Traffic Incharge visited various bus terminals and warned transporters against overcharging passengers.

The officials hold talks with transport owners and subsequently the fare from Tank to Bannu was decrease from Rs 500 to Rs 420 and that of Peshawar to Tank from Rs 1000 to Rs 880.