8000 wheat bags recovered from flour mill

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration recovered 8000 bags of wheat, illegally stored in a flour mill at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to official sources, officials of food Department raided at Al-Noor Flour Mills and recovered 8000 wheat bags.

The wheat bags were stored illegally as wheat storage was against the government's policy.

The officials shifted the recovered bags at Mirpur Bhagal Food Centre. Similarly, action under hoarding act is also being taken against the owner of the mill.