UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8000 Wheat Bags Recovered From Flour Mill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

8000 wheat bags recovered from flour mill

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration recovered 8000 bags of wheat, illegally stored in a flour mill at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to official sources, officials of food Department raided at Al-Noor Flour Mills and recovered 8000 wheat bags.

The wheat bags were stored illegally as wheat storage was against the government's policy.

The officials shifted the recovered bags at Mirpur Bhagal Food Centre. Similarly, action under hoarding act is also being taken against the owner of the mill.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mirpur Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches exclusive double Tier M ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, e ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 137 more deaths due to COVID-19

34 minutes ago

Dana Gas KRI collections at $53 million year-to-da ..

40 minutes ago

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

53 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE tackles virus crisis with telling ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.