82 work charge employees regularised

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The services of 82 work charge employees of the building and highways department Faisalabad were regularized on Thursday.

As 15 employees of the highways and 67 of the building department were regularized.

A ceremony was held at the office of building & highways department presided over by PML-N leader Junaid Afzal Sahi who distributed letters among the employees.

SE Building Shahid Mahmood, SE Highways Mian Younas, SE Highways Qasim Iftikharand other officers were also present.