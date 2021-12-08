84 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 84 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 84 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,64,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and cases were registered against nine of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.