85 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 85 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 98,194 electricity units, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against four of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.