87 power pilferers nabbed in single day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 87 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 129,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against nine of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.