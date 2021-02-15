88 kanal state land retrieved

The tehsil administration Tandlianwala retrieved 88 kanal state land worth Rs 18 million, on Monday

According to official source, AC Noman Ali along with team got vacated land from illegal occupants - Muhammad Aslam, Ahsan Latif, Habib-ur-Rehman, Nasir Aziz, Saifur Rehman, Hafeez and others - in Chak 493/G-B.

Different crops were cultivated on the land.