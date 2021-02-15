UrduPoint.com
88 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:06 PM

The tehsil administration Tandlianwala retrieved 88 kanal state land worth Rs 18 million, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration Tandlianwala retrieved 88 kanal state land worth Rs 18 million, on Monday.

According to official source, AC Noman Ali along with team got vacated land from illegal occupants - Muhammad Aslam, Ahsan Latif, Habib-ur-Rehman, Nasir Aziz, Saifur Rehman, Hafeez and others - in Chak 493/G-B.

Different crops were cultivated on the land.

More Stories From Pakistan

