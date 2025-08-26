Open Menu

89 Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

89 held with narcotics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 89 drug dealers in 153 raids conducted across province during the past 24 hours.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson on Tuesday, authorities recovered 31 kilograms of charas, 3-kg ice and 970 liters of alcohol from the arrested individuals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has instructed that the crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers be intensified, with a focus on dismantling entire supply chains and ensuring strict legal action. He further directed law enforcement teams to expedite targeted actions near educational institutions and hostels.

