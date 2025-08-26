Open Menu

Two Men Killed In Separate Accidents On Indus Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Two men killed in separate accidents on Indus Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two men lost their lives in road accidents on different locations of the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

According to the police, a car and a truck collided head-on near Manjhand on the highway, leaving the car's driver dead.The police identified the deceased as 26 years old Majid Ali Sahandaro whose body was pulled out from the car after cutting the vehicle.The dead body was shifted to taluka hospital Manjhand for medico legal formalities.

The police informed that the truck driver escaped leaving behind the vehicle which had been impounded.The incident's FIR could not be registered till the evening.

In another accident on the same highway a car fatally struck a man riding on a motorbike near Sann town.The police told that 35 years old Shahzaman Solangi was killed in the accident.His dead body was later shifted to taluka hospital Manjhand for postmortem.The police said the car driver escaped from the spot but his car was impounded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan