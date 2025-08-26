Two men killed in separate accidents on Indus Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two men lost their lives in road accidents on different locations of the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

According to the police, a car and a truck collided head-on near Manjhand on the highway, leaving the car's driver dead.The police identified the deceased as 26 years old Majid Ali Sahandaro whose body was pulled out from the car after cutting the vehicle.The dead body was shifted to taluka hospital Manjhand for medico legal formalities.

The police informed that the truck driver escaped leaving behind the vehicle which had been impounded.The incident's FIR could not be registered till the evening.

In another accident on the same highway a car fatally struck a man riding on a motorbike near Sann town.The police told that 35 years old Shahzaman Solangi was killed in the accident.His dead body was later shifted to taluka hospital Manjhand for postmortem.The police said the car driver escaped from the spot but his car was impounded.