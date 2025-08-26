Open Menu

May-9 Riots: Three Witnesses Testify In Vehicle Torching Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

May-9 riots: Three witnesses testify in vehicle torching case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday resumed proceedings in the case of setting ablaze a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9.

During Tuesday's proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, presided over by ATC’s Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill, three new witnesses recorded their statements against the accused, while defence lawyers completed cross-examination of 10 prosecution witnesses.

So far, testimonies of 46 witnesses have been recorded, with only the statement of the investigating officer remaining. The court adjourned further proceedings till tomorrow (Wednesday) as it has decided to hold daily hearings to ensure an early verdict.

On May 9, an enraged mob torched a vehicle belonging to the judge’s security squad. The squad in-charge, Dilawar, managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump employee.

The case Names 51 suspects, including Khadija Shah, Rubina Jameel, Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, and Robina Ilyas — wife of absconding PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi. Six accused have already been declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear during trial.

Among those under custody are PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.

