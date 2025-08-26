Free Electric Shuttle Service Starts For Jail Visitors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched a free electric shuttle service to facilitate the families of prisoners, inaugurated at Central Jail Lahore by Chairperson Prison Reforms Task Force Rana Manan Khan and Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi.
According to Home Department spokesperson, the electric shuttles will provide free transportation from jail entry points to waiting areas and meeting sheds, especially benefiting women, children, and the elderly.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Manan Khan said the initiative reflects the vision of chief minister Punjab to transform prisons into rehabilitation centres. He added that the shuttle service will protect visitors from extreme weather and long walking distances.
Initially launched at Lahore and Narowal jails, the service will be extended to all prisons in Punjab, he added.
Following the inauguration, officials including IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, DIG Prisons Lahore Region Naveed Rauf and Superintendent Ejaz Asghar joined the inaugural ride with prisoners’ families.
Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi also announced that a mobile application, “Mulaqat App,” will soon be launched to allow families to schedule visitation appointments online.
He said the government is increasing the capacity of prisons by 6,000 inmates this year, with new women’s prisons under construction in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Furthermore, PCO services have been introduced to facilitate inmates' communication with their families.
Under the Safe Prisons Project, 12,000 modern security cameras, scanners, and jammers will be installed in jails across Punjab to enhance monitoring and security, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free electric shuttle service starts for jail visitors6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha admin prepares for potential flood situation6 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Nine water schemes of Rs 49b approved16 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: Three witnesses testify in vehicle torching case16 minutes ago
-
Reform centers established to rehabilitate criminals released on probation16 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation visits Gujar Khan Circle26 minutes ago
-
PM reviews monsoon preparedness: Attaullah Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration bed made fully functional26 minutes ago
-
One killed in roof collapse in Kot Radha Kishan26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30; hails milestone in clean transport, youth emp ..26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, shopkeepers placing goods outside35 minutes ago