PR Denies Reports Of Launching Bullet Train
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday firmly denied media reports claiming that Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had announced the launch of a bullet train service between Karachi and Lahore.
In an official statement, the ministry termed the reports “completely baseless and misleading,” clarifying that the minister has made no such announcement regarding a high-speed rail project.
A spokesperson for the ministry reiterated that the government’s current focus remains on enhancing existing railway infrastructure and services. The public has been advised to disregard unverified claims and rely solely on official communications issued by the Ministry of Railways.
