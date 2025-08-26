Kissan Ittehad Stands With Flood-hit Farmers, Demands Relief Package
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Chairman of Kissan Ittehad Pakistan, Khalid Hussain Bath, on Tuesday expressed solidarity with families affected by floods across the country, sharing their grief over the widespread destruction.
Speaking at a press conference here at the National Press Club, he said that continuous rains and floods had wiped out ready crops, causing massive financial losses to farmers.
“Thousands of acres of farmland and standing crops have been destroyed, leaving many farmers struggling to arrange even two meals a day,” he said, adding that despite spending heavily on fertilizer, diesel and electricity, farmers were unable to recover their costs.
He urged the government to announce a financial relief package for farmers, including subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and other inputs, to support them in cultivating the next crop.
