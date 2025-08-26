Moderate rain lashes Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Moderate rain lashed the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather during the next 24 hours.

The showers started early morning and continued intermittently till night in different localities. The highest rainfall was recorded at Lakshami Chowk with 76mm, followed by Chowk Nakhuda 60mm, Nishter Town 58mm, Gulberg 56mm, Jail Road 55mm, Gulshan Ravi 52mm, Farkhabad and Qurtaba Chowk 46mm each, Pani Wala Talab 44mm, Johar Town 43mm, Samnabad 32mm, Iqbal Town 30mm, Mughalpura 28mm, Upper Mall 23mm, Tajpura 20mm and Airport 5mm.

The ongoing downpour also severely affected the electricity transmission system, causing prolonged as well as brief power outages in several areas.

Meanwhile, MET officials warned that on August 27 (Wednesday) landslides and mudslides could block roads in vulnerable hilly areas of Kashmir including Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur. Torrential rains may also generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs. The public has been advised to remain cautious. Heavy showers could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

According to the MET office, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, while strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating northeast Punjab and Kashmir from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Officials predicted widespread rain, wind and thundershowers in northeast Punjab and Kashmir, with isolated rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central and south Punjab, and northeast and south Balochistan. Heavy falls are also expected in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was also reported from Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Kakul, Balakot, Malamjabba, Garhidupatta, Rawalakot and Lasbella.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi, where mercury touched 42°C, while in Lahore it was 28°C.