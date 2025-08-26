Punjab Police On High Alert As Rain Raises Flood Threat
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said the Punjab Police have been placed on high alert following heavy rainfall in Lahore and other parts of the province amid rising concerns of potential flooding.
The IGP directed police teams across the province to actively participate in rescue operations, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Police personnel have been instructed to assist in the safe evacuation of residents and livestock from vulnerable villages and areas near rivers and streams.
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised the need for constant vigilance in districts including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Multan, among others. In light of further rainfall forecasts, all police units have been ordered to remain fully alert and respond swiftly to any emergency situation.
According to the police spokesperson, regional and district police officers (RPOs and DPOs) have been tasked with personally overseeing relief efforts, ensuring effective coordination with the district administration and rescue agencies. Regular patrolling is underway in riverine and densely populated areas, with police teams ensuring the safety and security of relief camps and flood-affected individuals.
The IGP said, “The protection of lives, property and essential belongings of citizens will be ensured at all costs,” adding that flood victims must be provided with shelter, food, medical aid and other necessary supplies.
Punjab Police control centers are actively monitoring the flood situation and remain in constant liaison with relevant departments, spokesperson added.
