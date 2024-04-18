893,000 Students Appear In SSC Exams In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) final examinations have started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein about 893,000 registered students would appear.
According to education department, 422,000 female students and 471,000 male students had submitted their documents for SSC final exam.
As many as 3,528 examination halls had been established across KP while 23,996 invigilator would perform exam duty.
Chairman Peshawar board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said that 178,335 students would appear in the exam under Peshawar Education Board, adding 61,879 female students were among the students.
He said all the examination halls were equipped with hidden cameras for strict monitoring of the examination.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action against power pilferers ordered7 minutes ago
-
13m paid to complainants on ombudsman Punjab orders7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers7 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Nallah Bhed starts17 minutes ago
-
Progress reviewed on development initiatives in South Waziristan Lower37 minutes ago
-
PHC Bar Association calls PTI leader Mishaal on April 2037 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits SRSO complex Sukkur37 minutes ago
-
7 injured in road accident37 minutes ago
-
Woman,son died in hospital37 minutes ago
-
Tarar for enhanced collaboration between public, private sector to ensure rapid economic development37 minutes ago
-
18 hotel owners apprehended for violating fixed prices of roti, naan37 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host 42nd Pakistan Congress of Zoology47 minutes ago