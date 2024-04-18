Open Menu

893,000 Students Appear In SSC Exams In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

893,000 students appear in SSC exams in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) final examinations have started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein about 893,000 registered students would appear.

According to education department, 422,000 female students and 471,000 male students had submitted their documents for SSC final exam.

As many as 3,528 examination halls had been established across KP while 23,996 invigilator would perform exam duty.

Chairman Peshawar board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said that 178,335 students would appear in the exam under Peshawar Education Board, adding 61,879 female students were among the students.

He said all the examination halls were equipped with hidden cameras for strict monitoring of the examination.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male All

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

40 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

2 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

15 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

15 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

15 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan