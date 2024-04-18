893,000 students appear in SSC exams in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) final examinations have started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein about 893,000 registered students would appear.

According to education department, 422,000 female students and 471,000 male students had submitted their documents for SSC final exam.

As many as 3,528 examination halls had been established across KP while 23,996 invigilator would perform exam duty.

Chairman Peshawar board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said that 178,335 students would appear in the exam under Peshawar Education Board, adding 61,879 female students were among the students.

He said all the examination halls were equipped with hidden cameras for strict monitoring of the examination.

