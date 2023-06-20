UrduPoint.com

9 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:12 PM

9 injured in clash between two groups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 9 persons were injured including one who sustained a gunshot in a clash between 2 groups of people in Shora Goth area in the limits of Baldia police station here on Tuesday.

The police informed that the groups fought over ownership and possession of a piece of land in the same area.

The two sides used batons and stones to attack each other, the police added.

Khuda Nazar Khan Shoro was shot in his leg while the rest of the injured sustained injuries caused by punches, kicks, batons and stones.

All the injured were taken to Liaquat University Hospital where they were provided emergency treatment.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Shah, Gul Shah Khan, Kaleem Khan, Mazhar Khan, Momin Khan, Gulsher Khan, Moosa Khan and Haji Gulab, all aged between 30 to 45 years.

