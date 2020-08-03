9000 tonnes animals' offal removed during Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed 9,000 tonnes of animal waste from the city during three days of Eid ul Azha.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, in accordance with the policy of the Punjab government, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3557 sanitary workers with 412 vehicles worked day and night during the Eid holidays.

He said the drivers and loaders shifted the animal waste to transfer stations from where it was shifted to landfill site on dumpers.

He said MD RWMC Manzoor Tarrar along with RWMC officials visited several city areas and supervised the entire operation.

The spokesman informed that Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar ul Haq (DC)also took a round of the city and inspected the cleanliness work.

The DC and the citizens appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

He said all available resources were utilized to fulfill the task during Eid ul Azha holidays.

A large number of handcarts were used to remove garbage and offal from all city areas while RWMC had cancelled Eid holidays of the sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

Banners to create awareness were displayed at all main points of the city in this regard which had phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.

The six complaint centers were established for the convenience of the public while after the completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas were sprayed,he added.