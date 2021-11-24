91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 91 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 98,735 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against nine of them over their alleged involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.