92 Power Pilferers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

92 power pilferers arrested

Multan electric power company (Mepco) have caught 92 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,88,000 electricity units.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,88,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed and cases were also got registered against two power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

