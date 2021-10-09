94 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 94 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 127,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.