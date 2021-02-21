UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

99 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day Across South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

99 power pilferers nabbed in a day across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have caught 99 power pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a single day, said MEPCO officials.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 93,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million was imposed as fine of the power pilferers and FIRs were registered against two of them on charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.