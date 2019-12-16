A play depicting social concerns to be staged next weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A play titled 'Girah' will be staged on Sunday (December 22) to raise serious societal concerns involving topics such as domestic violence and child abuse here at The Farm.

The play has been created by the theater company The Curtain Raiser that told the story of six lunatics who represented different characters coming from different backgrounds.

Main plot of the play revolves around characters of a husband who was involved in domestic violence, a victim of child abuse, a revolutionary, a sarcastic poet, a witty writer and a rapist who described their own stories to the audiences.

The language of the play is urdu to attract more public from twin cities while the play has been directed by Ali Muhammad who was also in the cast of the play with artists such as Awais Farooqi, Shehryar shahid, Abrar Bazmi and Yasir Khayyam.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the entertainment industry but it will also help the dying art of classical theater in the twin cities.