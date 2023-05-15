UrduPoint.com

A Terrorist Affiliated With BRA Arrested: SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:38 PM

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that the Sukkur police carried out a joint operation with the assistance of law enforcement agencies, in which it arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) from the Pakistan-India border near Saleh Patt taluka of Sukkur district

Talking to Media at his office on Sunday night, the SSP said that 10 kgs of explosives, including three rifles and three pistols were recovered from him.

He said the accomplices of the arrested outlaw managed to flee, however the police were conducting raids to apprehend them.

The police have taken the family members of the arrested terrorist in its custody for investigation, he added.

