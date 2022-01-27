UrduPoint.com

A Young Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Newly Learning Car Driver

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A young man riding a motorbike was crushed to death by car near a local stadium here on Thursday.

According to Model Town Police Station, body of the victim identified as Adnan, resident of Suburban Town 437/EB, was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The woman who was driving the car managed to escaped after the incident leaving her car near a local stadium said police and added the the woman was a learner driver.

Pakistan

>