A Young Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Newly Learning Car Driver
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A young man riding a motorbike was crushed to death by car near a local stadium here on Thursday.
According to Model Town Police Station, body of the victim identified as Adnan, resident of Suburban Town 437/EB, was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.
The woman who was driving the car managed to escaped after the incident leaving her car near a local stadium said police and added the the woman was a learner driver.