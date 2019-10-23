UrduPoint.com
AAC Visited GHS Kamabt

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:42 PM

AAC visited GHS Kamabt

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Samarbagh Younas Khan Wednesday visited Government High School (GHS) Kambat Samarbagh Maskini and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Samarbagh Younas Khan Wednesday visited Government High School (GHS) Kambat Samarbagh Maskini and inspected its various sections.

He also inspected staff attendance register and availability of basic facilities in the school.

He appreciated the efforts of teaching staff and maintaining cleanliness and discipline in the institution.

Meanwhile AAC Timergara Adnan Khan inspected Government Higher Secondary School Malakand area and checked facilities being provided to students there. He also directed authorities to repair dilapidated roof of the school.

