ABAD hosts Independence Day celebration at ABAD House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) held a spirited Independence Day ceremony titled "Ma'arka-e-Haq: Youm-e-Azadi" at ABAD House, marked by national pride and calls for unity and reform.

The ceremony began with a flag-hoisting by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori. Prominent attendees included senior MQM-P leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar and Anees Qaimkhani, ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakhshi, and other key stakeholders from the construction and development sector.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Tessori praised ABAD members for their vital role in Pakistan’s development. “The construction industry has the power to drive the economy—72 allied industries depend on it,” he noted. “I completely agree with the ABAD Chairman’s vision.

He assured the builders' community of his full support, stating, “The doors of the Governor House are always open for ABAD members and every builder in the city.”

Highlighting the need for regulatory reform, Governor Tessori said, “It’s time to amend outdated building laws. We must raise a united voice to push for changes in building regulations.”

Touching on national security, he recalled the events of May 10, saying, “Our armed forces, along with the people of Pakistan, gave a strong response to India. But while we stand tall against external threats, we must also reflect on our internal shortcomings.”

He concluded by urging ABAD members to renew their commitment under the national flag and work collectively for the nation’s progress.