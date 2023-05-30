ABAD Vice Chairman accuses SBCA of targeting his housing scheme in vindictive action

The Vice Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Hyderabad Region, Engr Faraz Memon, has accused some officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) of targeting his housing scheme in a vindictive action

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Hyderabad Region, Engr Faraz Memon, has accused some officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) of targeting his housing scheme in a vindictive action.

The Sindh High Court here on Monday after hearing complaints of Memon issued a stay against the SBCA's planned action of sealing the booking office of the petitioner's housing scheme.

He apprised the court that the authority had charged him for allegedly violating the approved building plan and the no objection certificate (NOC).

He added that on May 23 the SBCA wrote a letter to the commissioner's office seeking help in order to seal the project's booking office.

The petitioner told the court that in the capacity of ABAD's Vice Chairman, he had written a letter on April 17 to the chairman of ABAD Sindh chapter against some officers of SBCA Hyderabad.

He added that the Chairman forwarded his complaint to Director General SBCA who subsequently removed Regional Director Hyderabad Muhammad Raqeeb and served explanation notices to Mumtaz Ali Lashari and Ameer Hussain Zardari.

The court after hearing Memon's plea barred the SBCA from taking action until the next date of hearing slated for August 17.